ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Red Bluff (CA) Firefighter, 26, Dies Preparing Prescribed Burn

firefighternation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildland firefighter Darin Banks of Red Bluff died Friday when a dead tree fell on him. Banks was assigned to a...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

From Modesto to Red Bluff: Fallen firefighter going back home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter that recently died during preparations for a prescribed burn will be escorted by his crewmates through the Central Valley on Thursday. The crew members of Darin Banks, 26, will form a convoy that escorts his remains from Modesto back to his family home in Red Bluff. Banks was a […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Tuolumne County, CA
Crime & Safety
Red Bluff, CA
Crime & Safety
Tuolumne County, CA
Accidents
City
Red Bluff, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Accidents
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy