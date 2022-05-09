ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Mallards Landing Golf Course Closed for Renovations

melbourneflorida.org
 2 days ago

The greens renovation project at Mallards Landing Golf Course is...

www.melbourneflorida.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Golf courses see patrons in record numbers, hope momentum continues

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Golfing is a favorite pastime in Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say it's growing in popularity. According to the National Golf Federation, In 2021, a record 3.2 million Americans played golf on a course for the first time. Local courses are expecting that to continue going into summer.
DE PERE, WI
i95 ROCK

A Look Through Four Public Golf Courses an Easy Drive From Brookfield

Golf has been a part of my life since I reached double-digit trips around our sun. I have been lucky enough to play on several courses throughout the years ranging from places where all you have to do is sign your name, put 5 dollars in the tin box and start playing to incredible PGA-type locales, but all of those locations were in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.
BROOKFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Melbourne, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Golf Digest

Southern Hills: This drone video shows how the 2022 PGA Championship venue has been transformed

If you’re like many golfers, the image you have of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., host of the 2022 PGA Championship, is one of oppressive heat, stern dogleg holes lined with trees and ankle-deep rough that made balls disappear. This is because the seven men’s majors played here (three U.S. Opens and four PGA Championships) have taken place on a densely wooded course in the peak humidity of June or August. Endurance, if not mere survival, was as much a factor in players’ success as accurate driving and solid putting.
TULSA, OK
The US Sun

We turned down $1m to sell our home – now it’s the last house standing and Augusta golf course has been built around it

AN American homeowner is holding out against the might of the Masters golf tournament, as she refuses to sell the house she has lived in for more than 60 years. The modest three-bedroom two-bathroom house on the edge of the Augusta National Golf Club is still standing, despite multiple offers to buy it off the owners and tear it down.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy