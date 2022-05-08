What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt

The Cincinnati Bengals went with another defensive back in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, tabbing Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt as the pick.

CTB added to a secondary that already included first-round pick Dax Hill. And right out of the gates, he projected as a rotational starter with the upside of a No. 1 corner on the boundary for a long time.

As such, the pick was a hit with fans and most analysts. So now is as good a time as any to step back and really take a closer look at what experts had to see about CTB before the draft.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Zierlein tabbed CTB as a Round 3 pick:

“Compact, muscular zone corner with aggressive ball challenges but angles of attack that lead to troubling results. The size and traits are enticing, but he gives away too many yards due to poor pursuit angles. Taylor-Britt has the feet and athletic ability to pounce on throws when allowed to park and read play design from zone. He gets burned by double moves but showed off his impressive recovery speed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has safety experience but lacks consistency as a tackler to be trusted at the position. Taylor-Britt has the tools to stick it out at cornerback, but feast/famine play creates a buyer-beware tag.”

B/R

B/R liked CTB’s role as a potential weapon for a defense:

“As an aggressive run defender, Taylor-Britt constantly has his eyes in the backfield. This leads to him being open to play action, as well as getting burned looking for the big play. Ultimately, Taylor-Britt is a unique player who can find a role as a weapon for a defensive coordinator in the NFL. If he can play more consistently in the pass game while continuing to be disruptive in the run, he might be a steal in this draft.”

The Draft Network

TDN listed CTB as its 85th overall player in the draft:

“I think this is an NFL starter and a scheme-diverse one at that. Taylor-Britt has the ball skills, functional athleticism, and tackling prowess to see the field early on. Ideal role: Perimeter starting cornerback”

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Cummings, like man, loves CTB’s ability against the run but doesn’t agree on where to slot him as a pro:

“At times last season, Taylor-Britt displayed the ball skills and wherewithal to start at the next level. He was also very inconsistent and did not stand out as I had hoped during Senior Bowl practices. He possesses an upside, and at the very least Taylor-Britt has the ability to develop into a productive nickel back at the next level.”

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler loves CTB’s upside, which should only emerge more with proper coaching:

“A three-year starter at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt lined up at left cornerback in defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s 4-2-5 base scheme. An All-State quarterback in high school, he transitioned to the secondary full-time in Lincoln and was productive on (24 passes defended and six interceptions during the last three seasons) and off (energetic and locker room leader) the field. Along with his plus size and length, Taylor Britt has the springy athleticism and body control to disrupt passes and the toughness to be a force in run support, which will translate to cornerback or safety. He played a lot of bail and side-saddle technique in college and his

patchy transition skills often left him out of position in coverage and contributed to missed tackles. Overall, Taylor-Britt must improve his route recognition at all levels, but his physical traits (size, length, athleticism), competitive nature, and ball skills give him NFL starting potential in press-man or zone-heavy schemes.”

PFF

PFF mentioned Britt as a possible safety while ranking him 65th overall: