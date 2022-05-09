Updating the Colts' depth chart on offense after 2022 draft

The Indianapolis Colts made their eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft after moving around the draft board throughout the offseason’s biggest weekend.

The first three picks on Day 2 were on the offensive side of the ball, which was no surprise considering the team’s needs going into the draft. Then, general manager Chris Ballard went back to the well in Round 6 to take another tight end.

As of this writing, the Colts have yet to announce their group of undrafted rookie free agent signings, but that crop is likely to have a lot of offensive players on it.

We will include some of the bigger names on that list on the depth chart even because they could have a role in impacting the roster throughout the spring and summer practices.

Following the draft, here’s a quick look at the updated depth chart on offense for the Colts:

Quarterback

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

QB Matt Ryan Sam Ehlinger James Morgan Jack Coan

Analysis

Ryan will be the unquestioned starter after the Colts traded a third-round pick for him. The question becomes who the backup will be. Ehlinger is the clear favorite as Morgan and Coan are likely battling for a practice squad spot. But it will be interesting to see if they bring in a veteran again in the same light as they did with Brett Hundley last year.

Running Back

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson

D’Vonte Price

Max Borghi

C.J. Verdell

Analysis

The backfield is set at the top with Taylor and Hines reprising their roles from 2021. Expect Hines to get more work in the passing game, likely closer to his production from 2018 and 2020. The interesting battle will be for the RB3 spot where any one of those four listed could win the job. Price, Verdell and Borghi all have unique traits while Jackson is also an intriguing player in his own right.

Wide Receiver

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

X-WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan Dezmon Patmon

Slot Parris Campbell Keke Coutee DeMichael Harris Michael Young II

Z-WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin Kekoa Crawford Samson Nacua

Analysis

The second-round pick in Pierce will compete right away for the starting role opposite Pittman Jr., and there’s a good chance he’s the Week 1 starter. He will play both on the outside and inside while the rest of the room competes for the three or so spots behind Campbell. This will be a fun room to keep an eye on throughout training camp.

Tight End

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

Y-TE Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods Andrew Ogletree Eli Wolf

F-TE Kylen Granson Farrod Green Nikola Kalinic

Analysis

It’s likely that Alie-Cox and Granson will be the two primarily seeing snaps while third-round pick Woods and sixth-round pick Ogletree develop into upside-depth pieces during their rookie campaigns. The rest of the room is competing for spots on the practice squad.

Offensive Tackle

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann Ryan Van Demark Jordan Murray

RT Braden Smith Brandon Kemp Shon Coleman Carter O’Donnell

Analysis

The big battle to watch will be between Pryor and Raimann for the starting left tackle role. One player to keep an eye on will be Van Demark, who signed a big UDFA deal with the Colts. There’s a more-than-solid chance he makes the roster and even competes for the backup left tackle role.

Interior Offensive Line

Pos. First Second Third

LG Quenton Nelson Alex Mollette Josh Seltzner

C Ryan Kelly Wesley French

RG Danny Pinter Will Fries

Analysis

Left guard and center are set. We will have to see just what Pinter becomes but after a brief showing in some spot start scenarios during the 2021 season, he’s primed for the starting job. The rest of the room will be comprised of competition between three undrafted rookies and the 2021 seventh-round pick in Fries.