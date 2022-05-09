Rangers manager Chris Woodward is the latest MLB manager to act like a big baby

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed this or not but some MLB managers really can act like big babies when things don’t go their way. I don’t know if it’s because they’re grown men wearing uniforms that they don’t really need to wear but something is leading some managers to act really immaturely.

Last month Padres skipper Bob Melvin got all mad when the Giants kept playing baseball the right way even though they had a big lead. Melvin got upset that they were stealing bases and laying down bunts in a game that was still going on, which was a childish way to act and a dumb thing to get upset about. It’s on you and your team if you can stop the other team from beating you. It’s not on them to stop trying because they feel bad for you. You can’t be that lame, Mr. Melvin. It’s a bad look.

Speaking of bad looks….

Yesterday we had another manager acting in a childish way and this one was an all-timer in idiocy. Rangers manager Chris Woodward was really salty after his team lost to the Yankees and he blamed Gleyber Torres’ walk-off home run to right field on Yankee Stadium, saying – “That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks. … He just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field.”

How. Sad. Is. That!?

You can’t be a professional manager in a professional sport and say pathetic things like that after a loss. Just can’t happen. The amount of respect you lose for uttering something like that is just astronomical. Blaming a walk-off homer on the ballpark? Get outta here with that!

Oh, and the internet was quick to point something out – Gleyber’s home run traveled 369 feet and would have been a home run in 26 of the 30 MLB parks.

So yeah, none of this makes you look good, Mr. Woodward.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Woodward would be so lame about this because he got upset last year when Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had the gall to hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch when San Diego was leading 14-3 in the eighth inning.

Woodward, to the surprise of nobody, brought up “unwritten rules” after that home run, because of course he did.

I get that losing games can be difficult, especially when you lose one on a walk-off home run. But there are better ways to handle those losses than whining about field dimensions.

That’s just so pathetic.

And embarrassing.

