The world met Teyana Taylor as a talented creative at the age of 16 through MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen. More than a decade later, she’s worked with the biggest names in music and put together a number of incredible albums. Now, she’s looking to take a step away from what the world has come to know her as. While she will explore the world of directing and other avenues of business and entertainment, the New York native has said that she will no longer tour. As a result, her latest announcement is a bit bittersweet and special.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO