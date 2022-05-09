ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

More human remains found at Lake Mead, days after body found in barrel

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XS264_0fXrHR9S00
Mark Henle/The Republic/USA Today Network

[NBC News] — More human remains were found at Lake Mead in Nevada over the weekend, days after a decomposed body was found in a metal barrel at the lake’s shrinking shoreline.

A witness reported seeing human skeletal remains at Callville Bay within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday. Park rangers responded and set a perimeter to recover them, NBC News reported. The Clark County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

The discovery comes nearly a week after remains were found in a barrel at Lake Mead on May 1, exposed by receding water levels.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement at the time that the victim was believed to have been killed between the mid 70s and early 80s based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with.

“We believe this is a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound,” Lt. Ray Spencer said.

That victim, too, was pending identification and cause of death information by the Clark County Medical Examiner.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Skeletal Remains#Nbc News
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy