Oakland, CA

Man found fatally shot on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in hills

By Allie Rasmus, Henry Lee
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened to a man who was found fatally shot on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the hills. Police discovered the body about 7 p.m. on Sunday. The body was...

www.ktvu.com

