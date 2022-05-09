High School Athletes' Name, Image, & Likeness Featured

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron Department of Athletics unveiled a new logo Monday, describing it as "a modern, stylized A". "One of the significant recommendations of last year's University-wide Athletics Working Group—whose members included student-athletes, faculty, staff, alumni and community representatives—was to streamline UA's athletic branding, which had become a jumble of no fewer than eight logos." said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Charles Guthrie, "This new approach simplifies and aligns our identity across all settings, makes a statement about who we are, and will increase the impact of the Akron Athletics brand."

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO