ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, OH

High School Athletes' Name, Image, & Likeness Featured

By Steffany Murdock
wakr.net
 2 days ago

Superintendent of Norton Schools, Dana Addis, joined Ray....

wakr.net

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Should Indiana Allow High School Athletes To Get Paid Via NILs Marketing Contracts?

Should high school athletes get paid for their image and likeness? This is a question that the state of Indiana will have to answer sooner rather than later. The NCAA announced last year that it would allow student-athletes to monetize through NIL. As a result, those contracts began trickling down to high schoolers in the seven states that approved the contracts for prep athletes.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Norton, OH
WKYC

The University of Akron Athletics unveils new logo

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron Department of Athletics unveiled a new logo Monday, describing it as "a modern, stylized A". "One of the significant recommendations of last year's University-wide Athletics Working Group—whose members included student-athletes, faculty, staff, alumni and community representatives—was to streamline UA's athletic branding, which had become a jumble of no fewer than eight logos." said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Charles Guthrie, "This new approach simplifies and aligns our identity across all settings, makes a statement about who we are, and will increase the impact of the Akron Athletics brand."
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Norton Schools
NBC 29 News

4819 Club connecting student-athletes with fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sports marketing company is giving fans access to athletes like never before. Hook Sporks Marketing is helping connect them with University of Virginia Men’s Basketball. The Charlottesville-based group is offering a subscription service that ranges from autographed photos to cookouts with team members or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDIO-TV

Proctor names Matt Krivinchuk new head football coach

On Monday the Proctor School Board approved the hiring for Matt Krivinchuk as the new head varsity football coach. This comes after the Rails former head coach Derek Parendo resigned last fall amidst a sexual conduct case involving members of the team. "The biggest thing is turn the page," Krivinchuk...
PROCTOR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy