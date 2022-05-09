Resort hires executive, now seeks to fill three more leadership posts

Like a lot of Gen-Yers, Alana Steinberg wanted her next job to be less stressful than her last. The Harvard grad was done with the 80-hour workweeks in consulting. So when, near the end of her interview process with SevenRooms, a hospitality tech startup in New York City, the company offered her two weeks paid leave before she even started, she perked right up. "It made it even easier to accept the job," says Steinberg, who joined as a product marketing manager shortly after the program, Fresh Start, launched in January. "Something that's a big concern for me is having a life and being a person."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO