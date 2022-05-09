ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passerby spots body at park on Landis Elementary School property, Houston police say

 4 days ago

A parent walking her child to a southwest Houston school Monday morning came across what police later determined to be a man's lifeless body.

The Houston Police Department confirmed its homicide investigators were called to 10255 Spice Lane, which is in the Alief area just off the Sam Houston Tollway, at about 7:15 a.m.

The address points to Landis Elementary School in Alief ISD.

"Homicide detectives are on the scene of a male found deceased near a school," HPD tweeted. "A passerby observed the male unresponsive in a park on the school's property."

HPD Homicide Det. Eric May later elaborated, saying the body was located near the playground. The mom who had found the man thought he was asleep.

The person's cause of death was not immediately known to investigators.

HPD also did not say whether anyone was under arrest or being sought.

The incident was one of two active but separate homicide investigations that were underway within 25 minutes of each other. HPD elsewhere is investigating a woman's shooting death that may be domestic violence related .

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and newscasts on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel .

