For the past couple of months, I assume with the arrival of iOS 15.4.1 (although I have seen reports online of this problem happening with previous versions), my iPhone keeps renaming itself by adding (number) after the name. It started with iPhone (1) so I changed it to back to iPhone which was fine for a few days and then it became iPhone (4) and then keeps happening adding a random number every few days. This means when I am using my phone as a hotspot, I have to keep entering the password into the device as it thinks it is a new connection.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO