Add new comment

Honda now matches Toyota’s included maintenance program. Here’s how Honda’s maintenance stacks up compared to the full list of competitors. More and more manufacturers are including scheduled maintenance with the purchase of a vehicle. This week, Honda joined the party. The company announced today that it will include “select” maintenance for its 2023 model year vehicles. The program covers cars for two years, or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. "Honda Service Pass offers our customers greater peace of mind while lowering the cost of owning our award-winning Honda vehicles," said Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda national sales. "Honda dealers have always been the best place to service a Honda vehicle and now Honda Service Pass will further enhance the value of that experience for our customers."
