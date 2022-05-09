Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate - Toyota Says bZ4X Electric Vehicle May Not Charge Below -4 Degrees F. In a new press release about the bZ4X, Toyota has a warning for battery-electric vehicle shoppers in cold areas. Note: This story was updated post-publication. Toyota contacted Torque News following our publication that the company...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

Honda Adds Two Years Of Included Maintenance To 2023 Models

Honda now matches Toyota’s included maintenance program. Here’s how Honda’s maintenance stacks up compared to the full list of competitors. More and more manufacturers are including scheduled maintenance with the purchase of a vehicle. This week, Honda joined the party. The company announced today that it will include “select” maintenance for its 2023 model year vehicles. The program covers cars for two years, or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. "Honda Service Pass offers our customers greater peace of mind while lowering the cost of owning our award-winning Honda vehicles," said Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda national sales. "Honda dealers have always been the best place to service a Honda vehicle and now Honda Service Pass will further enhance the value of that experience for our customers."
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Is Now One Of The 5 Hardest-To-Find New Cars In America

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek continues to sizzle, and it's now one of the five hardest-to-find vehicles with the lowest inventory. Check out the list here. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is the hottest model for Subaru of America and is now one of the top five new vehicles with the fewest models available. Automotive News (by subscription) reports that the top five selling vehicles are the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV, Kia Forte, Toyota Highlander, Toyota RAV4, and Toyota Corolla.
torquenews.com

2022 Honda Passport AWD Trailsport Review - Truth In Naming

The new 2022 Passport AWD Trailsport from Honda is a perfect execution of a trail-ready SUV. Here’s why we love the Trailsport trim. Honda has fiercely brand-loyal owners. If you need any proof of that, consider that 7 of 10 vehicles traded in for Honda’s Passport SUV are Hondas. Many Honda owners and fans don’t just like the like this five-passenger crossover with trail-ready equipment; they love it. Including your author.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Volkswagen is bringing back the Scout as an electric SUV

The Scout, a one-time competitor to Ford Broncos and Jeeps that was last sold more than four decades ago, is being resurrected by Volkswagen as a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs. Scout will become its own separate brand offering off-road-oriented electric trucks and SUVs in North America. A Scout...
torquenews.com

New Subaru Solterra EV Production Grinds To A Halt Next Week

The 2023 Subaru Solterra should arrive next month, but a new plant shutdown could cause delays. See why the Solterra production will shut down next week. Customers who ordered the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra all-electric compact SUV could experience delays in getting their new model this summer. The Solterra is manufactured in Japan at the Toyota plant, and the Japanese automaker announced they would shut down the Toyota Motor Motomachi plant where the new EV is made. The new Solterra is scheduled to arrive next month, but the new plant production cuts could cause delays.
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Here's Your First Look At Volkswagen's Affordable EV

If the government and auto industry want to see mass adoption of electric vehicles, the introduction of more affordable variants is essential. Take the Volkswagen ID.4 as an example. Despite strong sales in the USA, it remains prohibitively expensive for most Americans; even after the $7,500 incentive has been deducted, the battery-powered SUV is still priced at a lofty $33,730.
deseret.com

Want to buy an electric vehicle? Here are the cheapest options

Electric vehicles aren’t the cheapest type of cars to buy, though they are rising in popularity. There are already more than a million EVs on U.S. roads and this number is only going up. The New York Times even went as far as to deem this year a “critical...
electrek.co

Mini Cooper maker launches four new electric bicycles with regenerative braking

Cooper Bikes, the company behind the Mini Cooper car, has just unveiled four new electric bicycle models that comprise the brand’s second generation e-bikes. Cooper Bikes is the two-wheeler division of Cooper Car Company, which was the original designer of the Mini Cooper, itself a segment of BMC’s iconic Mini.
MotorAuthority

Hyundai hydrogen-electric semi to hit US roads in 2023

While the likes of Toyota, General Motors and Daimler Trucks are still out testing semi-trailer trucks powered by hydrogen, Hyundai already has one in production in the form of the Xcient Fuel Cell. The Xcient Fuel Cell was unveiled in 2020, and the first batch (a total of 46 trucks)...
torquenews.com

Subaru No Longer Has The Fewest Number Of New Cars To Sell

Subaru has had the tightest supply of new cars of any automaker. The 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek models are the hardest to find. But one automaker just passed Subaru with just a three-day supply. Until last month, Subaru of America had the tightest supply of new models to...
CarBuzz.com

This Is Where Hyundai's American EV Production Plant Will Be Built

Hyundai, together with its luxury arm Genesis, is powering ahead to diversify its lineup of fully electric vehicles. From the relatively affordable Hyundai Kona Electric to the Genesis Electrified GV70, the company's present and future look exciting for EV fans. Naturally, with more EVs comes the need for more factories to build them.
Reuters

VW to challenge Rivian, Ford with electric Scout SUV

HAMBURG/WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States offering new electric pick-up and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The German carmaker would invest around 100 million euros ($106 million) in the new...
torquenews.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Say They Dislike the Horn Because of “clown-like” Sound

If you own a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and worry about your status as a driver, the horn is the ultimate showoff. See how some owners say their stock horn isn’t loud enough. Every single car today that rolls off the assembly line must come with a horn as part of a safety measure that all cars need to have in order to be sold. Most automakers do not really pay attention or divert their focus onto a horn when producing and designing a car. Many automakers just use the same assemble that they used in the previous model or in their entire fleet. Since the mass-produced car has existed, horns have been a part of their history. From the Klaxon “honk honk” horns to the electric “Ooga” horns, they have been the root cause of many accident avoidances and busy drivers.
Truth About Cars

A Lesson in Stonks: Rivian Nosedives as Ford Unloads Shares

The fortunes of many are won and lost on America’s stock markets – or even on reports of share sales. Markets reacted this morning to a news report alleging Ford Motor Company is divesting itself of 8 million shares in Rivian, the latter being an EV startup with designs on producing the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.
