ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Today's Average Mortgage Rates Inch Higher | May 9, 2022

By Leslie Cook
Money
Money
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7VNc_0fXpWmqQ00
Money; Getty Images

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 6.171%, an increase of 0.232 percentage points from last week's ending rate.

Rates were higher for all loan categories, with the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 5.06% and the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage averaging 4.508%.

  • The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.171%. ⇑
  • The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.06%. ⇑
  • The latest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 4.508%. ⇑
  • The latest rate on a 7/1 ARM is 4.676%. ⇑
  • The latest rate on a 10/1 ARM is 4.856%. ⇑

Money's daily mortgage rates are a national average and reflect what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a 700 credit score — roughly the national average score — might pay if he or she applied for a home loan right now. Each day's rates are based on the average rate 8,000 lenders offered to applicants the previous business day. Freddie Mac's weekly rates will generally be lower since they measure rates offered to borrowers with higher credit scores. Your individual rate will vary depending on your location, lender and financial details.

Looking for a loan? Check out Money's lists of the best mortgage lenders and best refinance lenders.

Today's 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

  • The 30-year rate is 6.171%.
  • That's a one-day increase of 0.232 percentage points.
  • That's a one-month decrease of 0.329 percentage points.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most popular home loan in America: The payback period is long, monthly payments are relatively low and the interest rate you pay never rises.

Ad

Average Mortgage Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on May 6, 2022

Loan TypeMay 6Last WeekChange

15 Year Fixed Conventional5.06%4.87%0.19%

30 Year Fixed Conventional6.17%6.01%0.16%

7/1 ARM Rate4.68%4.53%0.15%

10/1 ARM Rate4.86%4.6%0.26%

Your actual rate may vary

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans.

Click below to get started and see your rate today.

Today's 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

  • The 15-year rate is 5.06%.
  • That's a one-day increase of 0.084 percentage points.
  • That's a one-month decrease of 0.191 percentage points.

The interest rate will be lower on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage than on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, so you won't pay as much in total borrowing costs. The tradeoff is your monthly payments will be higher, since you have to pay the loan back in half the time.

Use a mortgage calculator to determine which option is best for you.

The latest rates on adjustable-rate mortgages

  • The latest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 4.508%. ⇑
  • The latest rate on a 7/1 ARM is 4.676%. ⇑
  • The latest rate on a 10/1 ARM is 4.856%. ⇑

The interest rate on adjustable-rate mortgages will typically be lower than those on fixed-rate loans. The rate will be fixed for a set number of years, then become adjustable and start resetting at predetermined intervals.

The rate on a 5/1 ARM, for instance, is fixed for five years, then resets annually. While the initial interest rate is low, there is a potential for it to increase significantly once it starts adjusting.

The latest VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

  • The rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 5.743%. ⇑
  • The rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 5.702%. ⇑
  • The rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 5.309%. ⇑

The latest mortgage refinance rates

The average refinance rates for 30-year loans, 15-year loans and ARMs are:

  • The refinance rate on a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 6.586%. ⇑
  • The refinance rate on a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 5.378%. ⇑
  • The refinance rate on a 5/1 ARM is 4.919%. ⇑
  • The refinance rate on a 7/1 ARM is 5.165%. ⇑
  • The refinance rate on a 10/1 ARM is 5.519%. ⇑

Ad

Average Mortgage Refinance Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on May 6, 2022

Loan TypeMay 6Last WeekChange

15 Year Fixed Conventional5.38%5.03%0.35%

30 Year Fixed Conventional6.59%6.21%0.38%

7/1 ARM Rate5.17%4.57%0.6%

10/1 ARM Rate5.52%4.65%0.87%

Your actual rate may vary

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans.

Click below to get started and see your rate today.

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sank through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher. In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended slightly higher through the rest of the year.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2022, but also modestly. Factors that could influence rates include continued economic improvement and more gains in the labor market. The Federal Reserve has also begun tapering its purchase of mortgage-backed securities and raised the federal funds rate for the first time in March to combat rising inflation. The Fed has signaled six more hikes are likely this year.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance a mortgage.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

  • The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market but began cutting back those purchases in November.
  • The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been rising since then. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.
  • The broader economy. Unemployment rates and changes in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also, take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available. Today, we are showing rates for Friday, May 6, 2022. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get an 8.9% Raise Next Year

Social Security recipients are likely to get the biggest boost to their monthly checks since 1981. Social Security monthly payments are expected to increase by 8.9% next year, according to a new estimate of the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) by The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonprofit advocacy group. Current...
ECONOMY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fha Mortgage#Unemployment Rates#Interest Rates#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Freddie Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Washington Examiner

Beware the popping of the housing bubble

Washington never learns. Never. Politicians are like collective Alzheimer's disease patients. They have no short-term memories. Does anyone remember 2008? It was only 14 years ago. Then, America suffered through one of the most significant and most painful financial crises in our nation's history — and the worst losses since the crash of 1929. Millions of people lost their jobs. Hundreds of thousands defaulted on their mortgages and lost their homes.
WASHINGTON, DC
Money

Money

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy