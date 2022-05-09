ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Mojo Gives You a Baby 2022 (WINNERS)

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the winners of Mojo Gives You a Baby 2022! Thank you to everyone who...

channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
HometownLife.com

Running was a life-changer for Northville man now planning his 100th marathon in Detroit

Never say never, but there are two things that are almost certain about Michael Webster. Had the 62-year-old Northville resident not picked up a copy of the Detroit Free Press in early 1983, he likely never would've met his wife of 33 years, Vicki, 65, nor would he have become an avid runner, one who's about to achieve a milestone most would never fathom reaching.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mojo
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball. The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March. The company plans to tear down the restaurant and...
LANSING, MI
The Times-Gazette

Curtis Casto takes a glamping break on his Ohio River kayak trip for Paddle for Heroes

MARIETTA – Following in the footsteps of Marquis de Lafayette, Curtis Casto landed May 6, at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers. Except the Lafayette Hotel wasn’t there when Lafayette landed. Lafayette, whose mother called him Marie-Joseph-Paul-Yves-Roch-Gilbert du Motier de La Fayette, visited the city in May 1825. A Revolutionary War hero,...
MARIETTA, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Detroit Man Using His Facial Hair to Support Fellow Veterans

For every FREE beard trim at mobile barbershop, men's grooming leader Wahl will donate $100 to the Detroit VA Medical Center. STERLING, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit native and Navy veteran Jason Heien earned ultimate beard bragging rights when his whiskers won him the national title of 'Wahl Man of the Year' in 2018. Since then, Heien and his beard have been keeping busy, donating time and money to several organizations dedicated to supporting his fellow veterans — including the Detroit VA Medical Center. In honor of his good deeds, and in conjunction with Wahl's mission to make the world a better – or bearder – place to live, Wahl will be parking its mobile barbershop outside the medical center during its VA2K Walk & Roll event, which includes a two-kilometer trek around the facility, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (eastern). Veterans, along with their facial-haired family and friends, are invited to visit the barbershop; and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to support the Detroit VA Medical Center in its efforts to provide services to homeless and in-need veterans.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy