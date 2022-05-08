ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hello, high pressure: Northeast to get a break from rainy weather

By Andrew Johnson-Levine,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

AccuWeather forecasters say a major shift is on the horizon as high pressure will allow a warm and dry weather pattern to set in over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this week, bringing what stands to be a welcome respite from a recent string of rain, chilly and generally dreary weather.

Rainfall last week was heavy in many areas, with more than 3 inches of precipitation measured across portions of Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Eleanor, West Virginia, recorded the highest official total from the storm, with 3.46 inches of rain. Flooding was reported in portions of the Appalachians as heavy rain fell, and West Virginia emergency management officials blamed at least one fatality on rapidly rising waters.

As the storm that unleashed the copious rain remains centered offshore, a bulge in the jet stream will shift the storm track northward, allowing most of the region to remain dry and clear for several consecutive days. This will also allow the record-breaking heat in the central U.S. to slide northward and eastward over the course of this week, sending temperatures rising to unseasonably warm levels in some places.

"The warmth is set to arrive in New England this week with temperatures soaring into the 70s and 80s as far north as Maine and much of Canada, where average highs in May are only in the 50s and 60s," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.

The week will kick off with temperatures only slightly above normal, but more notable heat is expected to arrive by Thursday, when cities such as Hartford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, and Bangor, Maine, are expected to notch their first 80-degree days of the season.

As the heat continues to build late this week, record highs in many cities may be threatened. Warmth will peak on Saturday across much of New England, with temperatures more typical of June or July than early May.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Record-breaking temperatures will be a possibility as far north as Caribou, Maine, where high temps there are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s by Thursday. The highest temperature recorded for May 12 in Caribous is 78 degrees in 1992, Storm said.

In cities from Syracuse, New York to Plattsburgh and Manchester, New Hampshire, high temperatures for the coming weekend are likely to approach or break record highs. In cities such as Providence, Rhode Island and Binghamton, New York, temperatures will still surge into the 70s and 80s, but records in those places are less likely to be broken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIlSL_0fXpPDKA00

While much of the Northeast will have summerlike temperatures late this week, locations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast will have a tougher time reaching such high temperatures. With this past week's storm expected to linger off the Southeast coast, increased cloud cover and showers will work to keep temperatures at bay.

In places to the south, such as

and Virginia Beach, highs are expected to reach only into the 70s this weekend, which is just about normal there for this time of year. In these areas, substantial rainfall also fell in recent days, and with a wet and saturated ground, it will take a greater push of warm air to increase temperatures.

This is a contrast to areas farther north, which were largely missed by heavy rainfall. "Much of New England remained dry, which will help heat build significantly later this week," Storm said.

Additionally, places on the immediate coast may have some influence from cool ocean waters, which could keep temperatures lower. In New England this weekend, high temperatures may be over 15 degrees lower along the coast than in nearby inland areas.

This week's temperatures and dry weather will be welcome news for graduation ceremonies and beachgoers, but, forecasters are urging people to remain cautious when outside in the heat, especially when engaging in exercise or other strenuous activity.

Those hoping to cool off at the beach will also want to be mindful of water temperatures, and the risk of cold water shock. While the air will be abnormally warm for this time of year, temperature readings in the ocean, lakes and rivers are still quite low, noticeably lower than they would be during the summer.

Much like areas in the Plains that are currently under the grip of record-breaking heat, little to no rain is expected for most of the Northeast as temperatures surge. However, unlike the drought-stricken areas of Texas and Oklahoma, most areas in the Northeast have recorded near or above-normal rainfall according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Track these severe weather conditions and more with the AccuWeather app. For next-level safety, unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+. These advanced, hyperlocal notifications are prompted by our expert meteorologists and are often delivered much further ahead of government warnings when possible.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Temperature#Water Temperatures#Appalachians
AccuWeather

All eyes on coastal Atlantic for possible tropical development

The same storm that soaked portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region for days could eventually transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. Even if a tropical or subtropical system doesn't take shape, adverse coastal conditions loom...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe weather to threaten over 30 million Thursday, Friday

Additional rounds of damaging storms and tornadoes are in the offing for the southern U.S. through the end of the week in what has been a tumultuous start to May. It has been a volatile weather week in the central United States with some locations, such as Seminole, Oklahoma, being hit with three tornadoes, with two of those Wednesday alone. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the southern Plains will catch a break at the end of the week, but areas farther east will be at risk for damaging weather into Friday.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Storm with subtropical potential to bring coastal impacts from New Jersey to Florida

A potent storm off the Atlantic coast is expected to make a quick u-turn into the coastal Southeast and bring rain, wind and rough surf this week. This storm, which brought tornadoes and flooding rain to the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians last week, could even become the very first subtropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rain, November-like chill sweeping over Pacific Northwest

A wet and chilly pattern is gripping the Northwest, making it feel more like November than May. AccuWeather forecasters say that a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother's Day weekend and into early this week. Rain began with over an inch reported in Portland,...
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

52K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy