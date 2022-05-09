ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces 2022 summer class registration

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced opening registration for its 2022 summer semester. Class options are open to all ages and will offer various topics, such as Painting, Floral Design, Fiber Arts, and Music Classes. Class sizes are limited to 15 students.

Private classes also are available with a minimum of six to 10 attendees, based upon the program.

Class availability is first come-basis.

For details, visit artsglenallen.com or call (804) 261-ARTS.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

After 2-year hiatus, Lebanese Food Festival returns to Glen Allen May 13-15

After two years of cancellations because of COVID-19, the Lebanese Food Festival will return for its 37th edition May 13-15 at Saint Anthony Church in Glen Allen. Along with food that is prepared according to recipes that have been passed down for generations, attendees can expect traditional Middle East Lebanese music and performances from five Lebanese dance troupes, according to festival supervisor and volunteer Sandra Joseph Brown.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
NBC12

Virginia Museum of History and Culture to reopen after $30 million renovation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is reopening its doors this weekend after a dramatic $30 million renovation. Two-thirds of the 250,000-square-foot building has been completely renovated with a new two-story entrance atrium, a new theater, more research space and 50 percent more room for exhibitions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Glen Allen, VA
Glen Allen, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Arts#The Cultural Arts Center#Painting Floral Design#Music Classes
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of May 9-13

Glizzy gang roll call. Fat Tyler's Meat Cart (above) makes an appearance at Tabol Brewing on Sunday slinging Autumn Olive Farms hot dogs. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) A shop dedicated to cheese and all its bloomy, funky, and aged glory — say less. After years of pop-ups, and a residency at Blue Bee Cider, certified cheese professional Maggie Bradshaw is expanding her cut-to-order business in a big way. Stay tuned for Truckle Cheesemongers Cheese Bar, a forthcoming 1,500 square foot shop in the Devil’s Triangle set to offer cheese flights, accoutrements, butter and more. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
virginia.edu

Class of 2022: After Decades in Public Service, This Student Has a Graduate Degree From UVA

Major Frank Carpenter first moved to Virginia 30 years ago, a fresh-faced college graduate ready to join the ranks of the Petersburg Bureau of Police outside Chesterfield. The Maryland native graduated from Bowie State University after earning a football scholarship, studying sociology and criminal justice, and he applied for the Petersburg job in part because his mother was living in Chesterfield at the time.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
Henrico Citizen

4 Henrico students earn $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

Four Henrico County high school students are among 64 Virginia recipients of $2,500 National Merit Scholarships. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected 2,500 students from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists nationwide to receive the scholarships. The Henrico recipients are:. • Abhay Srivastava of Glen Allen, a student at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to Support Entrepreneurial Ecosystems and Workforce Development

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Virginia Pride plans ‘Endless Summer of Pride’ events

Virginia Pride officials have announced plans for their 2022 Endless Summer of Pride events, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in the Richmond area, including Henrico. Twenty events are planned between the beginning of Pride Month (June) and proceeding through the last week of September, leading to VA Pridefest 2022. The programs during the event are as follows:
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy