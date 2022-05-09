Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen announces 2022 summer class registration

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced opening registration for its 2022 summer semester. Class options are open to all ages and will offer various topics, such as Painting, Floral Design, Fiber Arts, and Music Classes. Class sizes are limited to 15 students.

Private classes also are available with a minimum of six to 10 attendees, based upon the program.

Class availability is first come-basis.

For details, visit artsglenallen.com or call (804) 261-ARTS.