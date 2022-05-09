Ja Rule Speaks On His ICONN Ventures, Murder Inc's New Documentary & More

Ja Rule's got a lot going on. The veteran rapper is busy running his own streaming platform that's changing the game for content creators and preparing for the release of Murder Inc's upcoming documentary.



During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Monday, May 9, Ja Rule pulled up to talk to Angela Yee , Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about a handful of topics from his newly-obtained degree from Harvard Business School to his son's budding music career. Their conversation also turned to the release of Murder Inc's new documentary, which is set to drop this summer.

"The doc is the doc," the New York native said. "Murder inc we had a very very big impact in hip-hop whether people like to admit or not. It is what it is. In any Hip-Hop label, you gonna have beefs within the family. You're going to have ups and downs with projects and things of that nature even with careers."



The five-part program will follow the rise, fall and redemption of Gotti's Murder Inc. label through the years. Although an exact air date hasn't been confirmed, the docu-series will air on BET this summer. Elsewhere in their conversation, Ja Rule also touched on the success of his ICONN streaming service, which livestreams concerts and other original content.



"I let artists monetize their content," Rule said. "Web 2 is kind of like the big dogs owning everybody's content and everybody's information but Web 3 is more about us owning our content as creators and monetizing it so I created this platform for content creators to be able to do that but then I branched out a little bit. I wanted to get into original content."



