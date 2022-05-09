ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ja Rule Speaks On His ICONN Ventures, Murder Inc's New Documentary & More

By Tony M. Centeno
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxGY3_0fXpHBH200

Ja Rule's got a lot going on. The veteran rapper is busy running his own streaming platform that's changing the game for content creators and preparing for the release of Murder Inc's upcoming documentary.

During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Monday, May 9, Ja Rule pulled up to talk to Angela Yee , Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about a handful of topics from his newly-obtained degree from Harvard Business School to his son's budding music career. Their conversation also turned to the release of Murder Inc's new documentary, which is set to drop this summer.

"The doc is the doc," the New York native said. "Murder inc we had a very very big impact in hip-hop whether people like to admit or not. It is what it is. In any Hip-Hop label, you gonna have beefs within the family. You're going to have ups and downs with projects and things of that nature even with careers."

The five-part program will follow the rise, fall and redemption of Gotti's Murder Inc. label through the years. Although an exact air date hasn't been confirmed, the docu-series will air on BET this summer. Elsewhere in their conversation, Ja Rule also touched on the success of his ICONN streaming service, which livestreams concerts and other original content.

"I let artists monetize their content," Rule said. "Web 2 is kind of like the big dogs owning everybody's content and everybody's information but Web 3 is more about us owning our content as creators and monetizing it so I created this platform for content creators to be able to do that but then I branched out a little bit. I wanted to get into original content."

Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Ja Rule

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Ja Rule
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Ventures#Murder Inc#Harvard Business School#Murder Inc We#Gotti S Murder Inc#Iconn
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Lil Durk "Is The New Jay-Z" & The Internet Swiftly Reacts

This declaration has sparked a debate among generations of Hip Hop and the discussions don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Artists have been addressing pop culture trends on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, and a clip that she shared on Instagram with Gillie Da Kid has ignited passionate takes about who the next Rap icon-mogul-business tycoon is in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy