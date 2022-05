Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When I first saw a can of Liquid Death it was clutched in the hands of one of my favorite YouTubers, who was casually sipping it while vlogging in the car. If you haven’t seen a can of Liquid Death you should know, it looks a LOT like a craft beer can, and I was mystified that this very public figure would post a video of himself drinking and driving. Turns out, he wasn’t....

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO