Field Day RVA returning after 2-year hiatus

Officials for Field Day RVA have announced it will return to the region after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Presented by Browngreer, the community fundraiser will take place at the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 West Leigh Street in Richmond Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.

The event will raise money for the nonprofit organization Higher Achievement and will feature various field day activities, such as relay races, tug of war, water balloon toss, and capture the flag.

Participants can register their teams of 5 to 9 people for $25 per person (which includes an event t-shirt). There will be prizes, music, beer and food trucks. Beer tickets may be purchased for $5 each.

“We were disappointed when our 2020 and 2021 events had to be postponed, but could not be more thrilled to be back this year,” said Higher Achievement Richmond Executive Director Katey Comerford in a statement. “Higher Achievement Richmond has profound impacts on the middle school scholars within Richmond, and this event is a great way to support our mission.”

For details or to register, visit fielddayrva.eventbrite.com.