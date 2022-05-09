ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Keir Starmer pledges to resign as Labour leader if fined for Covid breach

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vu716_0fXp3SQK00

Keir Starmer has pledged to resign as Labour leader if he is fined for breaching Covid rules by taking part in a gathering in Durham last year in which he and other party activists ate takeaway food and drank beer on a campaigning trip.

His deputy, Angela Rayner, who also attended the event, said she would also resign if she was found to have broken the rules by Durham police, who last week started a new investigation into the event, which occurred on 30 April 2021.

Starmer said he was determined to prove he had “different principles to the prime minister”, who has already been issued with a fixed-penalty notice for breaching lockdown rules in Downing Street.

The Labour leader said he was determined to prove no rules were broken. “The idea that I would casually break the rules is wrong. I don’t think those who are accusing me of it believe it themselves … They are trying to say all politicians are the same.”

In a statement at Labour HQ, he said: “If the police decide to issue me with a FPN, I would of course do the right thing and step down … The British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them.”

After hours of agonising with key aides, Starmer said he intended to draw a distinction with Boris Johnson’s approach. “I stand for honour and integrity, and the belief that politics is a force for good, and we shouldn’t all be dragged down by this cynical belief that all politicians are the same. And I am here to make it clear that I am not the same,” he said. “We are not all the same. I am different.”

Starmer said it had been entirely his decision, amid reports he had come under pressure to make the declaration. “This is my decision about what is the right thing to do in these circumstances,” he said. “This is about me. It’s about what I believe in in politics. It’s about integrity, and I believe in integrity, and integrity requires me to take the course of action I have set out if, in the event, I get a fixed penalty notice.” .

Starmer had called on both Johnson and Rishi Sunak to step down after the prime minister and chancellor were among those fined for being at a lockdown-breaching birthday celebration for Johnson in Downing Street in June 2020.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Rayner put out her own statement on Monday afternoon confirming she would also resign if the rules were found to have been broken. “I’ve always been clear that I was at the event in Durham working in my capacity as deputy leader and that no rules were broken. Eating during a long day’s work was not against the rules,” she said.

“We have a prime minister who has been found to have broken the rules, lied about it and then been fined. If I were issued with a fine, I would do the decent thing and step down.”

Earlier on Monday Starmer pulled out of a speech at the Institute for Government as he wrestled with how to respond to the renewed pressure on him over the conduct at the gathering in Durham of Labour aides, some of whom were reported to have been drunk.

The pressure from the scandal has caused some despair among Labour MPs for preventing the party from capitalising on local election results and key airtime ahead of the Queen’s speech on Tuesday.

“We’ve lost hugely valuable time to make our case for what we would be doing in government by cancelling this speech – all because Keir is yet again unable to be bold,” said one MP who counselled in favour of Starmer saying he would be prepared to resign.

Mary Foy, the Labour MP for the City of Durham, in whose constituency office the lockdown meal took place, denied the reports on Monday that some staff had been drunk. “These allegations about my staff are untrue,” she said in a statement.

Starmer has a loophole where he could potentially be criticised by Durham police but not fined – an approach they took after an inquiry into alleged lockdown breaches by Dominic Cummings, who was then the prime minister’s senior aide.

Answering questions from the media, Starmer indicated that he would not necessarily step down if police did not fine him, but said the event could have breached rules.

“The penalty for a Covid breach is a fixed-penalty notice,” he said when asked about that situation. “That’s a matter of law. And I’ve set out what the position is in relation to that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sociopathy and stupidity worn like badges of honour in cabinet of all the talents

On days like these it’s hard to know if the government is criminally insane or just criminal. Perhaps it’s both. After telling parliament several times that the very idea of illegality in Downing Street was unthinkable, Boris Johnson was forced to admit that a further 50 fines had been handed out to members of his staff. That takes the total amount of fixed-penalty notices well into three figures, with the police barely having begun their investigation into the 12 parties.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Labour#Politics#Pledges#Labour Hq#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Swati Dhingra to join Bank of England’s monetary policy committee

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has chosen an outspoken critic of Brexit as the next member of the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee. Dr Swati Dhingra, an associate professor at the London School of Economics who has previously called on the government to “cancel Brexit”, will join the monetary policy committee (MPC) in August, arriving during one of the most difficult periods faced by the central bank.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

A Queen’s speech devoid of ideas or compassion

Rafael Behr is spot-on (Inane and Orwellian: a Queen’s speech to improve the life of Boris Johnson, 10 May). The Queen’s speech was flimsy because it failed to offer any plan to assist the millions of ordinary people who will struggle to survive the impact of economic stresses ahead. And it was sinister, because underpinning this agenda is the iron fist of the state enforcing the erosion of our civil and human rights in actions reminiscent of totalitarian states. Judging by Prince Charles’s intonation and demeanour, I guess he might well agree too.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

271K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy