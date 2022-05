FALL RIVER — On Wednesday, as part of National Nurses Week, Mayor Paul Coogan honored City Nurses Deb Kosior and Leslie Moniz for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an afternoon ceremony held in the Fall River Room at Government Center, Coogan proclaimed May 6 as Nurses Day (National Nurses Day was also May 6, and Nurses Week was from May 6 to May 12).

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO