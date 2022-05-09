ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 6-9, 2022

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFidel Castro, age 47, 2912 Rutland Ave, Des Moines, was arrested for Driving While Barred. Keneathea Williams, age 24, 6700 SW 9th Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. May...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Update: Additional Charges Filed For Perry Man Involved In Shooting Tuesday Morning

Additional charges have been filed against a Perry man who was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to the hospital. According to the Department of Criminal Investigation, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder, a Class C Felony for trafficking stolen weapons and Class D Felonies for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and going armed with intent from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thursday Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Jefferson Results in Injury and Possible Citation

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
JEFFERSON, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City shooting suspect taken into custody Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - A search warrant at a Mason City home led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting. At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a house on the 100 block of 8th Street SW in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Kalab Van Scyoc and take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man, 27, arrested for shooting after authorities surround Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Perry, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report May 10, 2022

12:20am: An officer assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the execution of a Search Warrant in the 700 Block of South Wilson Ave. 10:28am: Officers conducted a Welfare Check on a female in the 1000 Block of West Adams Street. 9:48am: An officer investigated a Backing Accident in the 100...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Department Report May 9-11, 2022

May 9; Arrest: Tristen McKinzie Hastings, age 21, 526 Clearview Drive, Perry was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension. May 10: Officers responded to the 1800 block of 5th Street on a report of shots fired. Located damaged vehicle. Case is under investigation. Officers received a report of a burglary in the 800 block of 2nd St, Perry. Multiple items stolen. Case under investigation. Officers responded to the 200 block of Lucinda on a report of a domestic. Parties involved denied any physical altercation. Parties were separated for the night. Received a report of a license plate stolen in the 1700 block of 5th Street. Case under investigation.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police Chief Injured In Tuesday Morning Shooting In Perry

The chief of the Perry Police Department was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Perry. Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Adam Infante confirmed that Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Perry. Infante says that at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning deputies and officers responded to a reported shooting within city limits where the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner of Perry shot out the back window of a vehicle. Officers eventually caught up with Messner between 6-6:30 a.m. and the shot was fired at approximately 7:04 a.m.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Probation for Domestic Abuse Incident

A Scranton man was sentenced to probation for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 50-year-old George Glasgow received an adjudicated guilty conviction of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He had all but ten days of a one year jail sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
SCRANTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Judge Sides with Defense for California Man to be Sentenced to Probation for Stealing ATM Machine in Jefferson

A California man was recently sentenced to probation after stealing an ATM machine in Jefferson. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jorge Palacios pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft, non-habitual offender. District Court Judge Angela Doyle suspended a ten year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Court documents in latest Des Moines homicide reveal history of abuse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Court documents in the latestDes Moines homicide reveal just how violent the alleged killer was toward the victim leading up to her death. Just four days before Rhonda Howard's body was found at her Drake neighborhood home, Tony Arterberry allegedly abused the victim. Court documents...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Being Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Tuesday Morning

After a shooting that took place Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to a hospital in Des Moines, charges have now been filed against the suspect. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Statewide Fatal Traffic Crashes Ahead of Last Year’s Pace

The Iowa State Patrol has an annual goal of less than 300 traffic-related fatalities, however, that goal continues to be unreachable. District 4 Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy tells Raccoon Valley Radio last year there were more than 300 traffic-related deaths and so far this year, there is a 22-percent increase in fatalities compared to the previous year. McCreedy points out almost half of the over 88 fatal crashes this year were with someone who was unrestrained by a seat belt.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Authorities Seeking Teen Runaways (WITH PHOTOS)

Rock Valley, Iowa — Sioux County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a pair of runaways from the Rock Valley area. According to Sioux County Chief Deputy Nate Huizenga, 15-year-old Everett Dubray and 16-year-old Mimi Huyser were both last seen April 28th. Huizenga says authorities...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Inmate dies at Fort Madison prison

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Saturday, May 7th. TV Station KHQA reports that Garland Charles Shaffer was pronounced dead at 1 AM Saturday. Shaffer died of natural causes at the age of 96. Shaffer began serving a life sentence...
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol cracks down on speeders from the sky

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol says traffic fatalities are up 22% so far this year and they say speed is usually a factor. That's why this spring, ISP is cracking down on excessive speeders. "When we see what we call those 'egregious speeds' they really turn our...
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Hydraulic Line Fire Leads to AirCare Transport Tuesday

One person was injured in a fire caused by a hydraulic line Tuesday morning in rural Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center states at 8:15 a.m. they received a call of a hydraulic line that went up in flames inside a shop at 1106 Redwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished when agencies arrived, and an adult male was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of burns. Minimal damage was incurred to the building. Riverside Fire and QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

A Pella man faces felony drug charges following an arrest this past weekend. Aaron Leslie Vanderheiden, 36, faces a controlled substance violation, methamphetamine — a Class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. According to court records, officers were dispatched to 308 Huber Street in reference to a male that was not supposed to be there and was possibly intoxicated. Vanderheiden had been staying in an adjacent garage, and permission was given by an apartment occupant for a search. Police say they found a blue container containing three packages with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 21 grams. Officers also allegedly found a plastic bag with approximately five grams of marijuana. The Pella Police Department arrested Vanderheiden on Saturday.
PELLA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

19-year-old found dead inside Buchanan County jail

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A 19-year-old from Independence was found dead over the weekend in a jail cell at the Buchanan County Jail. The sheriff's office says they found Jaden Johnson dead on Saturday morning at 2:35. They say the cause of death appears to be due to asphyxiation via suicide.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy