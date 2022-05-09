Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 6-9, 2022

The Iowa State Patrol has an annual goal of less than 300 traffic-related fatalities, however, that goal continues to be unreachable. District 4 Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy tells Raccoon Valley Radio last year there were more than 300 traffic-related deaths and so far this year, there is a 22-percent increase in fatalities compared to the previous year. McCreedy points out almost half of the over 88 fatal crashes this year were with someone who was unrestrained by a seat belt.

