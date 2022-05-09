ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 5 Revealed

By Melinda Lorge
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Season 20 finale of American Idol is just two weeks away, which means only a few artists remain in the competition. On Sunday night (April 8), two finalists were eliminated, turning the Top 7 into the Top 5. At the top of the two-hour telecast, host Ryan Seacrest...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Tiktok#Huntergirl#Tennessean#Platinum Ticket
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
realitytitbit.com

Why is Fritz suddenly not on American Idol, was there a Covid-19 case?

When Fritz’s usual appearance on American Idol 2022 didn’t happen on the May 8th episode, ABC viewers were left seriously concerned about what happened to him. Plus, was there a Covid-19 outbreak?. It was announced that Fritz Hager III, who is competing as a top 7 contestant on...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals One of His ‘Favorite Memories’ From Early Days on Show

Following the news that he will be returning to “American Idol” for a 20th season reunion, Randy Jackson is opening up about one of his favorite memories from the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Randy Jackson revealed one of his favorite memories on “American Idol” is when Kelly Clarkson won the very first season. “Because that’s when I realized that the show was really going to work,” Jackson explained. “I mean, it was meager beginnings, y’all. We started from the bottom, now we’re here.”
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy