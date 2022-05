Click here to read the full article. This watch may look like a circa 1930s Dalí painting, but its price is pure 2022. A 1967 Cartier London Crash just sold for $1.5 million, almost double its high estimate and a new world record. The 18-karat yellow-gold timepiece is one of the earliest editions to have come to auction, according to Loupe This, the relatively new online auction house that led the sale. “The Crash has a reputation as a sought-after watch that isn’t released by Cartier very often,” Eric Ku, a co-founder of Loupe This, wrote about the watch. “With its mysterious...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO