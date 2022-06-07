ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father's Day Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide at Citizen Watch

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just two weeks away from Father's Day (June 19), so you still have time to grab your dad a nice gift. If you're going the traditional route with a watch, check out this Father's Day deal at Citizen. Citizen is offering a 25% discount on both men's and women's watches...

