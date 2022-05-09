ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills will host Titans for Week 2 'Monday Night Football' showdown

By Zach Jones
 2 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The National Football League is set to release its schedule for the entire 2022 NFL regular season schedule on Thursday, May 12. However, a number of notable games have been announced on the schedule, being sprinkled around during the days leading up to Thursday's announcement.

These game announcement lends an opportunity for the NFL to build up some anticipation for Thursday's scheduled release at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Monday morning saw the announcement of two games on the Week 2 schedule slated for a doubleheader feature on "Monday Night Football". One of those games will feature the Buffalo Bills playing host to the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The other contest that will be featured on Monday, Sept. 19 will see the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff there is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

The Bills last played the Titans this past season on "Monday Night Football" in Nashville. However, the Bills came up just short in the end, losing on a late fourth quarter drive, 34-31.

This will be the fifth year in a row the Bills have played the Titans, splitting the four prior matchups.

You will be able to hear all the play-by-play action this upcoming season on the official voice of the Bills - WGR Sports Radio 550 - with John Murphy, Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio on the call.

