Breakers improve to 3-1 on the season after last-minute victory over the Gamblers

Not much to get into today as far as changes to the forecast go. Notable changes today include more sunshine as the clouds clear and a slightly higher afternoon high. What won’t change is our morning fog, which is just as patchy today is it has been for the last few days. Things have been largely the same for over a week, but gradual changes are starting to creep in now. The biggest change will be the addition of our first rain chances in a while, especially since these chances will be of the conditional “summertime” variety and not the more consistent “frontal” variety. That’s due to to rising temperatures, which are sufficiently above average again today...by nearly 10 degrees. This places us in a more “summer-like” pattern, meaning daytime heating/sea breeze induced showers and thunderstorms become possible in the heat of the day. That means we may not expect any active weather, but some could pop up to the south, west, or east and drift in our direction based on the local winds...darkening our skies. We’ll see that pattern prevail from Thursday-Monday morning, when a front will finally pass through the Southeast. That won’t cool us off much, but it will dry things out sufficiently to keep showers away for at least a couple of days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO