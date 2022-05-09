ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michigan's roads face challenging future

By Michigan Radio
interlochenpublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report released last week shows increased state and federal spending is helping Michigan’s crumbling roads. A report released last week shows increased state and federal spending is helping Michigan’s crumbling roads. The Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
thecentersquare.com

Report: Gov. Whitmer breaks COVID pay promise

(The Center Square) – When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down most of Michigan’s economy in 2020, she promised to return 10% of her $159,300 annual salary to the state in solidarity with more than 1 million Michiganders either out of work or who were soon to be. "I'm...
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
Travel + Leisure

This Michigan City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

For many people, where they live depends on the place they were born, where their job takes them, or where their families are located. But when it comes to choosing a retirement home, there are other factors at play. While many retirees head to warm climates, putting Florida on top of most lists of best places to retire, there's one colder-weather destination that stands out, too.
1077 WRKR

A New Michigan State Park Gets Trolled and It is Hilarious

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.
CBS Detroit

Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan

AU GRES, Michigan (WNEM) — Some officials are becoming concerned about the future of walleye fishing in Michigan after a local fisherman caught a sick fish. Biologists want to find out what is making the fish sick before it affects the local economy. “The angler that caught this fish when he told me about it, he said when he grabbed a hold of this fish, he knew something was wrong with it,” said Keith Dewald, the Saginaw Bay Walleye Club president. “When he opened the fish up, it was totally discolored and the whole meat felt rock hard.” Dewald contacted a biologist, but...
The Saginaw News

Learn to find, cook wild mushrooms in monthly clinics at this Michigan state park

CADILLAC, MICH. -- Want to forage for wild mushrooms in Michigan but unsure where to look or what to do with them?. A series of classes held this spring and summer at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac will share how to find and prepare Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. The classes are part of the Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers in-depth instruction for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.
The Ann Arbor News

COVID outbreaks infect 287 students and teachers in Michigan schools

Michigan health officials identified 104 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, including 48 linked to K-12 schools and 48 involving long-term care facilities. The school outbreaks included in the state’s latest report, updated Tuesday, May 10, involved 287 students and staff. That’s up from last week, when there were 35 school outbreaks reported involving 229 infected students and staff.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s 5 most common ticks to watch out for

There are several types of ticks to look out for in Michigan. Although ticks can spread multiple illnesses, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Michigan. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted by the blacklegged/deer tick. The blacklegged tick is well-established...
WILX-TV

FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will allow baby formula supply to be released from the shuttered Abbott Nutrition Facility in Sturgis, Michigan on a case-by-case basis. In February, the agency warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula infant products from Abbott...
