NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multicooker market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe a YOY growth of 22.83% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.45% during the forecast period. North America will have the largest share of the market, owing to the rising number of working women in the region. In addition, the rise in the popularity and adoption of smart homes, particularly in the US and Canada is also contributing to the growth of the regional market.

