Body found in parking lot at Agawam park

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A body was found at an Agawam park Monday morning where dozens of residents bring their dogs and children every day. Detectives were on-scene for most of the day and people we caught up with said they never imagined something like such an incident would happen...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
The search is on for three suspects in a supermarket rip-off in Mohegan Lake. Police say three men were caught on surveillance camera stealing nearly $4,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street. They say the same trio also tried to steal medication from the...
A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
A traffic stop on I-87 in the region led to the arrests of two men - one from Fairfield County - who were busted with nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine and a pair of illegally loaded handguns, New York State Police officials announced.Troopers stopped Bridgeport resident Jalil K. Hill, age 37, on …
Police have tentatively identified a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer Sunday as a young Palmer man, but have declined to publicly name him until the identification is confirmed. The man was walking on the eastbound side of the highway between the center and left...
A 20-year-old woman was found dead inside a Falmouth home following an hours-long standoff between police and an armed man. Police were called from a home on Old Main Road in Falmouth for a report that someone had been shot. Authorities responding to 49 Old Main Road were confronted by a man with a gun and a woman who was shot.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
A wheelchair-bound elderly man was allegedly assualted and robbed by a woman outside of a Massachusetts bus station on Monday afternoon after he refused to hand over his money, MBTA Transit Police said. Authorities responded to a report of an 84-year-old man being assaulted at Nubian Square Station at the...
MENDON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and his teenage son are the victims of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in their car becoming submerged in a Mendon pond, according to authorities. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office identified the victims as 34-year-old Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, of Attleboro, and...
Police are continuing their investigation on a suspicious death in Watertown. A man was discovered Saturday morning laying in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail. He was later declared dead. Police have tentatively identified the man and called his death suspicious. They say the body could...
Comments / 0