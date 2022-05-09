Here are the 2022 World Beer Cup winners

You don't need a degree in marketing to know that brands that appeal to the widest possible audience are the ones most likely to stick around for generations. Skittles, the multicolored, button-shaped fruity candy that stands up as one of Mars Wrigley's most popular confections, is a prime example. Though it's been around since the 1970s, Skittles was an early adopter of digital marketing on social media, and the brand's Twitter page — which has over 600K followers — remains a place for fans to stay apprised of the latest Skittle news, like the recent return of its buzzy lime flavor. Skittles has also taken some experimental approaches to its advertising in recent years, like the time it made a Super Bowl commercial that was seen by only one person, or when it put on a one-night-only production of "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO