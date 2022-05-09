Electronic Arts Partners with Middle-earth Enterprises on the Development of Upcoming Mobile Game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth™
Inspired by the Literary Works of J.R.R. Tolkien, EA Returns to Middle-earth as the Company Continues to Accelerate the Growth of its Mobile Business. Electronic Arts EA, a global leader in interactive entertainment, has partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company, on the development of a new...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0