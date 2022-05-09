ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Electronic Arts Partners with Middle-earth Enterprises on the Development of Upcoming Mobile Game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth™

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the Literary Works of J.R.R. Tolkien, EA Returns to Middle-earth as the Company Continues to Accelerate the Growth of its Mobile Business. Electronic Arts EA, a global leader in interactive entertainment, has partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company, on the development of a new...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best co-op games: top games you can share with friends right now

Searching for the best co-op games to play right now? This is where you’ll find them. Playing together is an important aspect of video games, with top co-op games allowing you to share thrilling (and sometimes frustrating) moments with your friends, family and even strangers. Whether you want to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Middle-earth Will Be Very Different From the Movies

The Middle-earth of Prime Video's upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series will be unlike the Middle-earth depicted in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movies. The Rings of Power concept artist John Howe spoke to Empire Magazine about designing Middle-earth's Second Age and how it compares to the Third Age, which is when The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings take place. The differences are, according to Howe, considerable as the Second Age is an era of building and expansion and less scarred by war than The Third Age.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Purgatory Dungeoneer’ drops you into a 15-minute roguelike RPG filled with ageing adventurers

You probably haven’t heard about Damien Crawford before, but you’ll wish you had. The indie developer has been making games under the name of Cannibal Interactive on Itch.io with titles like My Older Sister Left The Computer So I Got On & Found Myself Trying To Coordinate A Raid In A Game & I Don’t Play MMO’s and This Dungeon Only Gets Worse As You Go Further, mixing solid mechanics with bizarre ideas and a dollop of charm.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls Online's High Isle Expansion Includes Lord of the Rings' Billy Boyd

The Elder Scrolls Online is continuing to gear up for its new expansion, High Isle, which is set to release initially in early June. High Isle is basically the centerpiece for a series of updates throughout the year dubbed Legacy of the Bretons that will, as the name implies, be all about the Bretons. High Isle includes a number of new NPCs and the like, as usual, but developer ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda have also announced that one of those new NPCs will be voiced by none other than Billy Boyd, the actor that portrayed Peregrin "Pippin" Took in The Lord of the Rings.
VIDEO GAMES
Universe Today

Lunar Samples Have Been in the Deep Freeze for 50 Years. NASA Finally has the Right Technology to Study Them Properly

Ever wonder what happened to all those collections of rocks and dust the Apollo astronauts brought back from the Moon? Some of those lunar samples were studied right away. Others made their way into a few museums and science centers and the desks of world leaders. Still others landed in storage at NASA Johnson’s Space Center in Houston. Some got stored at room temperature while others were put into a deep freeze. The idea was to preserve any traces of gases or water or possibly organic materials on them. Now, some of these lunar samples are at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, where they’re under examination for the first time in 50 years using new techniques not available during the Apollo years.
ASTRONOMY
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Reveals the Long-Awaited Sequel to James Cameron's Sci-Fi Epic

After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer is finally here to take us back to the beautiful landscapes of the alien planet Pandora. James Cameron’s highly-anticipated sequel is the first of four new movies set in the fantastic eco-friendly universe, expected to expand the mythology the visionary filmmaker only scratched the surface of in the original 2009 release.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Art#Middle Earth Enterprises#Video Game#Electronic Arts Partners#The Literary Works#Ea Returns#The Saul Zaentz Company#Rings#Hobbit
Anita Durairaj

The largest natural diamond in the Universe is trillions of carats

White dwarfsCredit: PL's Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 on NASA's Hubble Space Telescope: Public Domain Image. The largest diamond in the universe is not located on the planet Earth. Instead, it is a white dwarf star called V886 Centauri or BPM 37093. A white dwarf star is considered to be a "dead" or extinct star.
ComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Bright With Fire Nation Katara

Avatar The Last Airbender has become one of the most beloved animated series of all time, with the story of Aang and Korra resonating amongst fans over the course of the bending franchise. With both television series having come to a close years ago, the franchise is looking to make a comeback with new projects from Avatar Studios as well as Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the days of the original series by recreating Katara's undercover nation while infiltrating the Fire Nation.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Lord of the Rings fan spots Nazgûl costume detail you probably missed

How many times have you watched The Lord of the Rings? We’re betting most film fans have seen the epic adventure movies countless times, but we’re also betting pretty much everyone missed a very cool costume detail that links the Nazgûl to Sauron, too. The Lord of the Rings movies are considered some of the best movies of all time, and it’s this incredible level attention to detail that just enhances their reputation even further.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar+

Wildfrost is a cuter, colder Slay the Spire from original Stardew Valley publisher Chucklefish

Wildfrost is a new deck-builder loosely styled after the indie megahit Slay the Spire, and it looks like a deceptively adorable take on endlessly replayable card battles. Wildfrost was unveiled as part of today's big Nintenedo Indie showcase. Like Slay the Spire, it seeks to combine the randomness and replayability of rogue-likes with the strategy of deck-builders. You play as one of several leaders, each with their unique stats and skills, on a quest to save the town of Snowdwell from the eternal winter threatened by the titular Wildfrost. You'll assemble a deck of allies from random loot and vendors and lead them in turn-based battles while exploring a branching map dotted with different encounters.
HOBBIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train Free Online

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. Cast: Natsuki Hanae Akari Kito Hiro Shimono Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Satoshi Hino. Tanjirō Kamado, joined with Inosuke Hashibira, a boy raised by boars who wears a boar's head, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a scared boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps, boards the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Fire Hashira, Kyōjurō Rengoku, to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it!
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film gets a worldwide release

In 2018, the anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly made $115 million worldwide. However, Sony’s Crunchyroll has greater ambitions for the upcoming sequel, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that they are teaming up to give the latest installment in the long-running franchise a global theatrical release later this summer.
COMICS
TechRadar

Aragorn comes to Elden Ring in this fantastic video mashup

Elden Ring might not be exactly like The Lord of the Rings, but it’s got enough swords, sorcery, and grotesque monsters to make the High King of Gondor feel at home. At least, that’s what a new fan-made mashup indicates, as it shows Aragorn happily running, fighting, and kicking his way through the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft will fix massive Xbox server outage in the next few days

Microsoft expects to roll out a new Xbox update in the next few days to fix a bug that’s left some console players unable to play their purchased games. Persistent server problems that appeared on May 6 have prevented some Xbox Series X|S users from booting up their downloaded games. It's also affected Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as making new purchases on the Xbox store. Users that tried to load games were reportedly met with an error screen that told them to connect to Xbox’s online servers. When they tried to do so, however, they found they were unable.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Avatar Free Online

Cast: Sam Worthington Zoe Saldana Sigourney Weaver Stephen Lang Michelle Rodriguez. In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization. Is Avatar on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Avatar in its...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Mobile is almost as big as the main games and Warzone combined

After launching in China, Call of Duty Mobile has nearly as many monthly users as the main series and Warzone combined. "We also continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile," Activision Blizzard said in its recent annual report (via CharlieIntel). "Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1 billion. Over 650 million people have downloaded Call of Duty Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy