Tampa, FL

City Relaunches Homeowner's Night

 2 days ago

The City of Tampa’s Development Services is relaunching Homeowner’s Night to provide residents with an opportunity to meet with staff at a time that may be more convenient for them.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, homeowners who are planning to begin home improvement projects and need more information on code requirements or the permitting process, are invited to meet with Development & Growth Management staff, one-on-one and in-person, during the extended hours of 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the City of Tampa’s Development Services Center, located at 1400 N. Boulevard, Tampa, FL. Walk-ins are welcome.

