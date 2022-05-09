Vikings set to headline Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader against Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings will be receiving the primetime treatment in Week 2 when being featured in a Monday Night Football doubleheader against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per the team’s official website, the Vikings will be making the trek to Lincoln Financial Field for the matchup on September 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT. It will be on ABC, while an AFC game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills runs on ESPN.

There’s a lot of excitement in Minnesota right now with the arrival of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, who had a hand in winning Super Bowl LVI as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

It makes for good drama and interest in the primetime spotlight against an Eagles team that got bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The two teams last met back in 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Kirk Cousins carved up the Eagles defense for 333 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 38-20 victory.

This is the second Vikings game confirmed on the schedule after the Week 4 international game in London was announced last week.