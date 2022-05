If you would have asked Sabres fans before the season started who would lead the team in points by year’s end, very few, if any, would have answered with Tage Thompson. Yet, when the dust settled on one of the more interesting campaigns in recent Sabres history, Thompson was left standing with not only the team lead in points, but goals as well. The turnaround he had this season was nothing short of incredible, turning himself from a failed piece of the Ryan O’Reilly trade to a 38-goal scorer, seemingly overnight.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO