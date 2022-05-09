ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Missing man returned home to his family on Mother’s Day

By Doc Louallen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- A man who was reported missing on May 6, 2022, has returned home to his...

Comments / 2

NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead, 4 Hurt in 3 Separate Philly Shootings on Mother's Day

A man and woman were killed while at least four people were hurt in three separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span on Mother’s Day. The first shooting occurred at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Clearfield Street Sunday at 4:18 p.m. A 25-year-old woman was shot once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Florence Ngwu, mother of 4, dies following Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Florence Ngwu, the Queens woman who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother's Day, has died, her family told CBS2.Ngwu's niece said the family was devastated to learn the 49-year-old died Monday morning from her injuries."I lived with her most of my life," Nnenna B told CBS2's Leah Mishkin. "A very strong woman. She was just a fighter. So we thought maybe she could."The disturbing scene unfolded on Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows a truck hit a car, which neighbors said belonged to Ngwu's daughter, on 120th Avenue by 167th Street.We're told Ngwu...
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ

