Whey protein drinks before a meal can help diabetics control their blood sugar levels, according to new research.Scientists believe the drinks slow down how quickly food is digested and stimulate hormones to prevent sugar levels rising so quickly.In the Newcastle University study, people with Type 2 diabetes drank a pre-made shot containing a low dose of whey protein before eating a normal meal.They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.People were able to stick to the regime and liked the idea of having a convenient, tasty, small pre-made drink that could be carried with them...

NUTRITION ・ 9 DAYS AGO