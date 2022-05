Lauren Bernett’s passing had a massive impact on our entire team, as I’m sure it did for the rest of college softball. It was deeply upsetting and hard to process for a lot of us. We are fortunate to have an amazing sports psychologist team, who we were able to talk to and open up with about how we felt about the situation, helping us make sense of what was going on and process our emotions. Our meeting with our sports psychologists was a team decision and I’m proud of the girls for taking that step and thankful to the sports psychologists for helping us through that difficult time. It was hard on all of us and we’re grateful to have such an amazing team of sports psychologists and support staff behind us; and I am proud that we were able to come together as a team and help each other through that time.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO