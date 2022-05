As Trae Young said it, Nikola Jokic is a funny dude. The Denver Nuggets star showed that side once again as he talked about his MVP win on NBA on TNT. Jokic has never made a big deal about individual accolades, including the MVP award. And while he has kept the same stance after he became the 13th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs, he did admit that it will serve as a proof that he’s really good at basketball at some point in his life.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO