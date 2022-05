After a handful of years of being a country superstar, Luke Combs says that he is finally comfortable in his skin. That wasn’t always the case, as Luke told us. Combs said that he doubted himself a bit at the beginning of his career. He offered, “It was hard for a few years, to be honest. You know you just don’t feel comfortable in your own skin doing it. You’re like, ‘Man, am I really this guy that everybody thinks I am or wants me to be?'”

