The time that follows college graduation can be an exciting period in the life of a recent graduate. This is when they enter the workforce, take on new responsibilities, and perhaps, move to a new city. A college diploma can also start to pay off almost immediately. In 2021, full-time workers between 22 and 27 years old with bachelor’s degrees earned a median annual wage of $52,000, while those with only high school diplomas made roughly $30,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

COLLEGES ・ 8 HOURS AGO