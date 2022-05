Tom Brady is without a shadow of a doubt the best player in the history of the NFL. He was able to win seven Super Bowls and this year, he will be competing at the age of 45. He isn't the most talented quarterback of all time, however, he is the one who seems to know how to win. That is all that really matters in team sports, and as a result, he is a legend of his domain.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO