ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My Man Moved My Furniture Around In My Apartment While I Was Out!

By Leo
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, I had to go out of town for a weekend and I let my MAN stay at my apartment while I was out. Well, when I got back, um..he had MOVED ALL MY FURITURE AROUND! I'm talking living room and bedroom....

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Apartment Therapy

I Tried the (Surprisingly Stylish!) Toilet Stool All My Friends Have Been Talking About and Determined Whether It Deserves Space in Your Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. About a year ago, it seemed like everyone around me all of a sudden got super into toilet stools. Even when I visited my friend’s new home and got the tour, she made a point to highlight the stool in the bathroom! After that, I started noticing them in other friends’ houses and thought for sure I was the only one left in the group who hadn’t gotten on board with it. I knew vaguely about toilet stool benefits, but it didn’t seem like something I needed to get my hands on right away, so I didn’t. Not to mention, how do you even begin to pick one out?
HOME & GARDEN
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy