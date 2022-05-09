ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House health officials are warning of a massive fall and...

Pepe Timbale
2d ago

They will keep scaring people because it works. Scaring you to voluntarily give up your rights. In the early 2000’s it was terrorist. Today it’s a cold virus. People need to wake up.

determined
2d ago

Bullcrap! This is being brought to the forefront by the left again because of the upcoming elections and the push to continue widespread use of mail in ballots.

Mary Coleman
2d ago

It's amazing that these people always know when the next virus is coming. Well I'm sure it will end when America stick together and refuse to live in fear, and move on with our lives. The closer November approaches the more we will hear about the virus's it's high time we the people ignore all these to legged lying human virus's that won't nothing but to control our lives!!

Daily Mail

US Covid cases surge 50% in two weeks as scientists say there is 'no evidence' majority of Americans need top-up shots - but Moderna CEO insists that 'educated people realize there is waning immunity' and boosters will be needed by the fall

America's Covid cases have surged by half in two weeks, but scientists say there is still 'no evidence' that top-up jabs are needed for most Americans — despite a Moderna boss today insisting more jabs will be needed by fall. Figures from states, counties and local health officials showed...
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
Medical Daily

Another COVID-19 Surge In US Expected By Summer, Birx Says

Past experiences indicated that a COVID-19 surge may appear in the southern United States this summer, former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday. "We should be preparing right now for a potential surge in the summer across the southern United States because we saw it in...
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
Vice

CDC Tracked Millions of Phones to See If Americans Followed COVID Lockdown Orders

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bought access to location data harvested from tens of millions of phones in the United States to perform analysis of compliance with curfews, track patterns of people visiting K-12 schools, and specifically monitor the effectiveness of policy in the Navajo Nation, according to CDC documents obtained by Motherboard. The documents also show that although the CDC used COVID-19 as a reason to buy access to the data more quickly, it intended to use it for more general CDC purposes.
