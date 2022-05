SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released a photo of the driver in a hit and run Thursday that seriously injured a child getting off a school bus in Shreveport. Police say a witness was able to take photos of the driver who briefly got out of the silver SUV that struck the 12-year-old girl as she got off the bus and attempted to cross the street on Jewella Avenue near Silver Pine Boulevard.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO