ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

On the Farm: Cultivating the next generation of Georgia's ag workforce

By Greg Loyd
wgxa.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA)- When it comes to finding the next generation of Georgia’s ag workforce, many professionals say the cream of the crop is the state’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) students. Kaleb Frady, of Georgia EMC, says that’s why his organization...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Kemp signs legislation to strengthen forestry industry, protect natural resources

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed six pieces of legislation aiming to strengthen Georgia’s forestry industry, promote conservation efforts and protect the state’s natural resources. The legislation includes:. HB 997, which exempts forestry equipment from statewide ad valorem taxes, pending a statewide referendum question (agricultural equipment...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Business
Reuters

Georgia becomes latest U.S. state to ban 'divisive' concepts in teaching about race

April 28 (Reuters) - Georgia on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican-led U.S. states to ban schools from teaching "divisive" academic concepts about racism. The measures are part of movement among conservatives targeting the teaching of critical race theory, an academic theory that looks at structural racism in U.S. institutions that is not generally taught at the elementary or high school level.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farming#Wgxa#Future Farmers Of America#Georgia Emc#Milk Commission
CW33

Texas ranks 34th in the nation for amount of graduate degree holders

DALLAS (STACKER) — To some college graduates of a certain age, it can seem like everyone eventually goes back to school to get their master’s degree in something. The sheer volume of LinkedIn updates and Facebook posts from acquaintances who have been accepted to a new graduate program can make higher education seem commonplace. That may be the case for some social circles, but in reality, the number of Americans with graduate degrees is smaller than some might think. Just 12.6% of Americans 25 or older hold a graduate degree, according to the Census Bureau.
TEXAS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

HBCU school 'incensed' after Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The president of a historically Black college accused sheriff’s deputies in Georgia of intimidating and humiliating the school women’s lacrosse team when deputies pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said he’s “incensed” by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida Phoenix

A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times This story was updated May 10 at 8:10 a.m. to include voting totals through the end of May 9. Camden County voter Beth Miller received error messages several times last week when she tried to pull up a sample Democratic ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s official website. Many Georgians, from the coastal county of […] The post A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Albany Herald

Georgia cannabis commission plans expedited hearings

ATLANTA — The agency in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program has voted unanimously to turn over responsibility for hearing protests of medical cannabis license awards to the Office of State Administrative Hearings. Giving that role to the OSAH was a key provision in legislation the General Assembly...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Rep. Buddy Carter: Burn pit legislation moving closer to passage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Veterans throughout the nation, including Georgia and Chatham County are suffering from respiratory illnesses related to burn pits. The pits were set up in Afghanistan and Iraq, often very close to military installations and garbage was burned along with other hazardous materials. “Well, it was my understanding that this was essentially […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. The refunds are part of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed and Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from...
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Delaware HBCU Lacrosse Team Racially Profiled By Georgia Deputies: ‘They Went Straight to Marijuana’

A coach of the Delaware State University lacrosse team is speaking out after Georgia deputies allegedly racially profiled her team at the predominantly Black university. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the team was on their way back from Florida. Deputies forced the bus to pull over on I-95 in Liberty County. They said six deputies, armed with police dogs, searched the vehicle for drugs—specifically, marijuana.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy