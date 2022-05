AMD is adding three new graphics cards to its Radeon RX 6000 series: the 6650 XT, 6750 XT, and the 6950 XT. These new models are direct upgrades to older models as evident by the “50” in their name. The 6650 XT is an upgrade to the 6600 XT, the 6750 XT refines the 6700 XT, and so on. Despite being upgrades, the performance on the new cards really isn’t all that different except for the new features and a bigger price tag.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO