ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First Alert Weather Day: Colorado Returns To A Familiar Pattern With High Fire Danger This Week

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s become a very familiar situation along the Front Range this season. The combination of dry air, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will create critical fire danger on Monday and probably on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Denver and most of the metro area for high fire danger from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph together with relatively humidity under 15% and above normal temperatures in the 70s means if a fire were to start, it could spread very quickly in the warned area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GYLI_0fXlzUA100

(source: CBS)

The warning also extends into southern Colorado where it starts earlier and ends later compared to Denver on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7p8d_0fXlzUA100

(source: CBS)

While fire danger is high virtually everywhere in Colorado where snow doesn’t cover the ground, the primary concern is in southern Colorado with “extreme” danger from around Pueblo south to Walsenburg and into the Trinidad area. On a of 1-4 with 4 being the highest fire danger, these cities are at a 4 on Monday. The danger around Denver is officially described as “elevated” whereas the Castle Rock and Colorado Springs areas are described as “critical”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCTsJ_0fXlzUA100

(source: CBS)

The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day and additional declarations seem likely for Tuesday and Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GclL6_0fXlzUA100

(source: CBS)

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday when Denver could experience record heat again. The city reached 89 degrees on Saturday which is the warmest temperature observed in Denver so far this year. That was enough for a record on Saturday but the record on Wednesday is 90 degrees from May 11, 1961. It’s entirely possible will at least tie the record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbZ7m_0fXlzUA100

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Breaking Red Flag Warning For Fire Danger On Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday has the ominous distinction of becoming the 24th day so far this year with a Red Flag Warning on or near the Front Range. That’s a record through May 12. The previous record for Red Flag Warning days through May 12 was 23 days in 2018 which was a particularly bad fire year in Colorado. The Spring Creek, 416, and several other large fires happened that year. (source: CBS) Fortunately the NCAR Fire in March has been the only major fire in the state this year but conditions are very favorable for another fire on Thursday. The Red Flag...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: More Wind, But Cooler Temperatures

The wind just won’t quit in Colorado. We are expecting yet another day with very strong wind, which will once again create high fire danger on Thursday. A powerful cold front blasted through Colorado on Wednesday. That warmed us up to near record high temperatures for many areas and cranked up the wind. Behind that front on Thursday, we are cooler but unfortunately still gusty. This means another day with a Red Flag Warning for all of eastern and southern Colorado. We stay dry through the weekend and early next week. Temperatures head back to the upper 80s by early next week. Our next shot of rain doesn’t get here until the middle of next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Near Record Heat On Wednesday Causes Fire Danger To Reach A Different Level

DENVER (CBS4) – There is another Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in Colorado on Wednesday. This warning is even more significant thanks to even drier air, even stronger wind gusts, and even warmer temperatures. Most neighborhoods along the Front Range will be at least 5-10 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday with high temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees. The record for the date in Denver is 90 degrees from May 11, 1961 and the city should be close to that record around 3 p.m. (source: CBS) The combination of very warm temperatures, very dry air, and wind gusts up to 35 mph...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Walsenburg, CO
CBS Denver

Recent Dust Storms Changed The Albedo Of Colorado’s Snowpack, Accelerating Spring Melt

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been to the mountains lately, specifically, to elevations above 9,500 feet with snowpack, you may have noticed the snow looked dirty. In the webcam image below, snapped Tuesday afternoon from Vail’s Blue Sky Basin, you can see the brown tint on top of the snow. That brown color is a layer of dust that accumulated during recent high wind storms. The dust came from the dry landscape of the southwestern United States. Adding a substance with a darker color to the top of snow isn’t good when it comes to the spring melt. To understand this...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Dry Weather Means High Fire Danger But Also Keeps Severe Weather Away

DENVER (CBS4) – Five of the last six weeks have been mostly dry in most of Colorado. The result has been worsening drought and extended periods of high fire danger including this week. As of May 3, 91% of Colorado is experiencing drought. (source: CBS) The only benefit to the unusually dry weather may be the lack of severe weather on the Front Range so far this season. There been been zero hail days in the Denver metro area and not a single severe thunderstorm warning for damaging wind or anything else which is somewhat unusual through the middle of May. Last year...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Forecast Looking Good For Viewing Sunday’s Lunar Eclipse In Colorado

(CBS)– We have a special day coming up on Sunday in the astronomy world! It is a total lunar eclipse coming your way to finish out the weekend. This one is quite special. It is at a reasonable time with most of it happening before midnight. And it will be a Full, Super, Flower Moon! Super Blood Moon seen on May 26, 2021 in Chandigarh, India. (credit: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Weather this weekend will be warm with mid 60s expected in the Denver metro area to get the lunar festivities started on Sunday night. With mostly clear skies expected...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations for an area in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Residents in the Summer Grace and Akerman Drive area have been issued immediate evacuation orders. CSFD is asking everyone to avoid the evacuation area until the orders...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Temperature
9News

Rare nighttime fire weather warning was issued in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — 2022 has been unusually dry and windy so far across the entire state of Colorado. The 98th red flag warning of the year was issued Monday. That's the most ever in Colorado to this point in a year since the beginning of that dataset in 2006.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Snowpack Is Below Normal For Mid-May As Rate Of Snowmelt Increases

DENVER (CBS4) – As we move into the middle of May there is bad news when it comes to the statewide snowpack. The numbers are dropping fast and there are no soggy spring storms in sight. All eight major river basins in Colorado had below normal snowpack as of May 9 with some of the basins in southern Colorado as low as 16 percent of normal. The North Platte River basin in extreme northern Colorado was in the best shape heading into the middle of May with 98% of the normal snowpack. A lack of spring storms and temperatures that have been running above normal were contributing to the low snowpack. RELATED: Recent Dust Storms Changed The Albedo Of Colorado’s Snowpack, Accelerating Spring Melt
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wind Shift May Transport New Mexico Wildfire Smoke Into Colorado By Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Large wildfires burning in New Mexico continue to put a massive amount of smoke into the atmosphere. In some cases the plumes are so big that you can see them on visible satellite imagery. Persistent westerly winds have kept most of that smoke away from Colorado but that may change overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Some computer forecast models show a strong push of southerly winds developing at the surface by sunrise on Wednesday. If that happens we could see smoke from these fires transported due north into portions of central and eastern Colorado. In addition to the possibility of wildfire smoke we could also see areas of blowing dust with this next round of strong and gusty wind. Warm temperatures and low relative humidity will push the fire danger to critical levels for a large part of Colorado on Wednesday. If you suffer from respiratory ailments and are sensitive to problems with the air quality you may want to plan on being indoors as much as possible during the day on Wednesday. As of this posting there are no air quality alerts in effect across Colorado but that could change over the next 24 hours.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Overnight Fire Threat Into Monday And Beyond

DENVER(CBS)- Our current weather pattern is in the process of setting up what may be several days of critical fire danger across many areas of Colorado including the Denver metro area to start on Monday. On the big weather map we have a strong ridge of high pressure out east that is going to back up the west to east flow across the nation thru most of the week ahead. (credit: CBS) This will keep a digging low pressure trough over the west coast with wind producing jet stream diving in between right into the Central Rockies. The nose of the jet will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Fire Burning In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) #ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingGrassFire Crew from several agencies along with CSFD are on scene of grass fire at Milton Proby and Powers. South and Northbound Powers are closed pic.twitter.com/BV3LDDJvH6 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022 The Colorado Springs Airport tweeted that there was a shelter in place for those inside the airport due to the wildfire. ALERT: We are issuing a shelter in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Increase In Air Traffic In Northwestern Part Of Denver Metro Area Concerns Some Residents

(CBS4) – Quiet skies are quite literally non-existent for many residents in Boulder and Jefferson counties. “It is a recipe for disaster,” said Hep Ingham, a resident and member of Quite Skies Boulder County. “Then they do their loops all day long over the neighborhoods there and they violate the noise abatement regions.” Ingham said for years, he and his neighbors have been concerned with the increase in air traffic not only from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, but also the Boulder Municipal Airport, among others. Not only does all the air traffic bring noise issues, but environmental and safety concerns as...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How dusty, smoky days in Southern Colorado can affect your health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Dirt, smoke, and haze return to the horizon in Southern Colorado Wednesday which is increasing air pollution across the region. Some of this haze is attributed to blowing dust from increased wins, but much of it towards the south is due to smoke from a major wildfire burning in New The post How dusty, smoky days in Southern Colorado can affect your health appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Strong Winds Damage Gas Station In Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The strong winds blowing through Colorado damaged a big part of a gas station in southern Colorado. The canopy collapsed in the wind. (credit: Mike Barela) The gas station is located in Antonito, near the border of Colorado and New Mexico. (credit: Robert Pacheco) No one was hurt in the collapse.
COLORADO STATE
cobizmag.com

What’s in Store for Colorado’s Housing Market in 2022?

In 2021, sales volume in Colorado resort counties grew over $2 billion compared to 2019. Many analysts predict that 2022 will be yet another strong year for the Colorado housing market. Have you considered buying or selling property in The Centennial State? Are you looking for a helpful Colorado home...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy