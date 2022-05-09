ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thirteen boys arrested in Egypt for harassing female tourists

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOIzc_0fXlz2mA00

A group of teenagers have been arrested in Egypt after being accused of harassing two female tourists at the Giza Pyramids , following a video being widely shared on social media .

Egypt ’s Ministry of Interior said the boys , aged between 13 and 15, were arrested after the incident which took place during Eid celebrations earlier this month.

Footage of the boys walking behind the women attempting to take photos of them surfaced online – triggering outrage from Egyptians.

One of the female tourists can be seen attempting to push one of the boys away from her after a different member of the group looks like he is touching her.

In response, the boys said they were simply trying to take photos with the women and had not meant to trigger any alarm among them.

The prosecution statement said the boys would be kept in custody at a detention centre for young people until the case has been looked into.

While the complaint was submitted by a tourist guide who captured the footage, the female tourists have not reported the incident to the authorities, the statement noted.

The boys have been accused of verbal and physical harassment of the female tourists.

Charlotte Kneer, a campaigner on domestic abuse and sexual violence, told The Independent she thought detaining the young boys was “punitive”.

Ms Kneer, chief executive of a refuge for domestic abuse victims, added: “Given they are between 13 and 15, it does seem punitive and harsh to put them in a detention centre for young people.

“It is an education issue not a punishment issue. The people who should be taking responsibility are the people in power who are failing to educate the young men of Egypt. It seems like an extremely harsh punishment.”

The campaigner, a domestic abuse survivor whose violent partner was jailed for seven years in 2011, argued that “a more appropriate punishment” would be getting the boys to volunteer with women’s groups to provide them with an understanding of what it is like to “walk in a woman’s shoes”.

It comes after Jorie Dugan, a legal adviser for a global NGO called Equality Now, recently told The Independent : “Sexual harassment and gender-based violence remain extremely widespread across Egypt, despite recent legislative reforms aimed at guaranteeing rights for women.”

Ms Dugan warned the Egyptian government is not properly safeguarding women and girls from sexual violence and domestic abuse.

“And worse still, is in some cases criminalising women’s rights defenders and survivors of sexual violence who speak out about these issues,” she added.

Research carried out by the United Nations in 2013 discovered some 99 per cent of girls and women living in Egypt said they had been subjected to sexual harassment in their lives, while more than eight in 10 said they felt unsafe while walking the streets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Domestic Violence#Pyramids#Harassing#Violent Crime#Ministry Of Interior#Eid#Egyptians
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect in murders of newlyweds in Utah identified as McDonald’s worker

Utah authorities have named the suspect in the murders of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner as Adam Pinkusiewicz, who worked at the same McDonald’s as Ms Turner. She was found shot to death last August, along with her wife, at a campsite near Moab.Pinkusiewicz had been identified as a person of interest in the case after the women’s bodies were found, but authorities couldn’t find him; he took his own life a month after the murders, Grand County Sheriff Steven White said on Wednesday at a press conference.The former McDonald’s employee confessed to killing the two women before his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Almost seven in 10 women at scandal-plagued prison forced to leave without stable housing, inspectors find

Almost seven in 10 women at a scandal-plagued prison are being placed at risk of homelessness due to being forced to leave jail without safe and stable housing to go to, inspectors have found.A damning report into HMP Bronzefield, a private prison, warned issues with female prisoners not being properly supported for their release are compounded by an “ongoing staff shortage” in the jail.HM Inspectorate of Prisons’ report into Bronzefield, Europe’s largest women’s jail, comes after a newborn baby recently died after her mother gave birth alone in a cell at the prison.Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, said: “Without stable, safe accommodation many...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Lindsay Sandiford: Inside British grandmother’s Bali prison as she awaits execution by firing squad

A British grandmother is waiting to be executed in a Bali jail.Lindsay Sandiford was sentenced to death in 2013 by an Indonesian court for trafficking cocaine and faces death by firing squad.The 65-year-old from Teesside is being held in the Kerobokan prison on the tourist-packed island of Bali.Kerobokan is one of Indonesia's most notorious prisons and holds around 1,000 more inmates than the 357 it was built for in 1979. ABC News said in a 2017 report from inside Kerobokan that almost 80 per cent of its prisoners are in on drug charges.At the time of Sandiford’s arrest, there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First paediatric operating room in refugee camp set to officially open

A paediatric operating room said to be the first in a refugee camp will officially open on Friday after the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and terrorist warnings.The facility in Kakuma, Kenya, was set up by the charity Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), which delivered and installed more than 3,000 items of equipment and surgical tools to provide safe surgery at the site.It has been in use for nearly a year and is expected to have capacity for operations on up to 1,000 children annually, providing life-saving treatments that were previously unavailable in Kakuma due to the lack of...
WORLD
The Independent

Bombing targets Pakistani security forces, kills passerby

A roadside bombing targeted a van carrying Pakistani security forces in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing a passerby and wounding 13 people, police said.According to Sajjad Khan, a local police chief, the attack took place in the city’s Saddar neighborhood. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but Karachi has witnessed several militant attacks in recent years.Rescuers took the victims to a hospital, where some of the wounded were said to be in critical condition. Khan said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several cars in the busy area, known for its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands rally in Croatia after woman denied abortion

Thousands rallied across Croatia Thursday in solidarity with a woman who was denied an abortion despite her fetus having serious health problems, and whose weeks-long ordeal has sparked public outrage. Protests demanding a better public health system and respect of women's right to choice were held in several cities and towns throughout the predominantly conservative and strongly Catholic nation.Shouting “Enough!," participants carried banners reading ”Master of my own body" or “Woman's toughest decision is not yours," as they vowed to “stay angry.”“Let's be furious and scream until the system provides the health protection we deserve!" one of the speakers...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Man who wrote ‘catch me if you can’ on his own wanted appeal jailed

A man who wrote “catch me if you can” under his own wanted appeal on Facebook has been jailed for eight years, a police force has said.Bedfordshire Police said Jordan Carr, 20, from Enfield, north London, was sentenced for a number of offences at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.Referring to his comment under the wanted appeal, the force said after his sentencing: “Guess what happened next? We caught him, obviously.”Police said that on January 29 2020, Carr and his friend Mason Matthews threatened two girls with an imitation firearm in order to establish the whereabouts of a suspect in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing should come as no surprise – Israel admits it targets journalists

Who killed the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a senior reporter for Al-Jazeera, while she was wearing a protective vest with the word “press” written on it in English?This should be investigated by an international commission. As the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian territories wrote in March 2022: "Investigations by Israel’s military into deaths and serious injuries rarely result in any accountability.”If it turns out that Abu Akleh was indeed killed by Israeli Defence Force soldiers, it will not come as a surprise. It would be a direct result of the IDF’s "double face" policy regarding...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Wreckage of convoy seen after civilians attacked attempting to evacuate Kharkiv

Several civilians have been killed after attempting to evacuate a village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor’s office has said.This video shows a series of burnt-out vehicles near Staryi Saltiv village.Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (11 May) that Russian troops were gradually being pushed away from Kharkiv by the Ukrainian military, but urged citizens not to be complacent.“We should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where victories are expected weekly and even daily,” Zelensky said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Putin’s troops in Kharkiv pushed back by counter-attack - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy